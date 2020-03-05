Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured after being shot while riding Brampton Transit bus

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 10:34 pm
Police block off a Brampton Transit bus after a shooting Thursday evening.
Police block off a Brampton Transit bus after a shooting Thursday evening. Global News

A man has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot while on a Brampton Transit bus Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Dixie Road near Howden Boulevard, north of Queen Street East, at around 6:30 p.m.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson said the patient, who was described as a man in his 50s, was taken to a trauma centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Const. Heather Cannon said the suspect took off westbound after the man was shot.

“There were people inside the bus at the time. There are no other injuries that have been reported at this time,” told reporters Thursday evening.

Officers said the suspect still hasn’t been apprehended.

Meanwhile, anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting, and has video or information, was asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

