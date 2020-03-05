Man seriously injured after being shot while riding Brampton Transit bus

Send this page to someone via email

A man has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot while on a Brampton Transit bus Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Dixie Road near Howden Boulevard, north of Queen Street East, at around 6:30 p.m.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson said the patient, who was described as a man in his 50s, was taken to a trauma centre.

We are aware of the reported incident that took place on one of our buses earlier this evening. The safety of our riders, employees and residents is our top priority. We are fully cooperating with @PeelPolice in their investigation moving forward. — Brampton Transit (@BramptonTransit) March 6, 2020

Const. Heather Cannon said the suspect took off westbound after the man was shot.

“There were people inside the bus at the time. There are no other injuries that have been reported at this time,” told reporters Thursday evening.

Officers said the suspect still hasn’t been apprehended.

Meanwhile, anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting, and has video or information, was asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.