Edmonton Ice Castles close early due to warm weather

Send this page to someone via email

The Ice Castles in Edmonton’s Hawrelak Park are officially closed for the season.

The winter attraction was originally scheduled to close on Saturday, but the company said Thursday it was forced to shut down early due to warm temperatures this week.

“Although the weather forced us to close before we planned to, it was still a wonderful season here in Edmonton,” Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis said. “We were able to create something beautiful that put smiles on thousands of faces this winter.”

The attraction opened on Jan. 3 and the company said tens of thousands of people visited during its eight-week run.

This was the fifth year Ice Castles came to Edmonton and the only Canadian location this season.

Story continues below advertisement

The castle is made up of hundreds of thousands of hand-placed icicles and features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towers that light up at night.

It’s not yet known if the attraction will return to Edmonton next winter.