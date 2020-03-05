Menu

Canada

Edmonton Ice Castles close early due to warm weather

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 3:11 pm
Updated March 5, 2020 3:14 pm
Ice Castles open in Edmonton’s Hawrelak Park
WATCH ABOVE: (January 2020) The Ice Castles in Hawrelak Park are back for the fifth winter in Edmonton. The castles span about an acre of the park.

The Ice Castles in Edmonton’s Hawrelak Park are officially closed for the season.

The winter attraction was originally scheduled to close on Saturday, but the company said Thursday it was forced to shut down early due to warm temperatures this week.

READ MORE: From Silver Skate to Sweden: Red Deer duo captures art in snow

“Although the weather forced us to close before we planned to, it was still a wonderful season here in Edmonton,” Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis said. “We were able to create something beautiful that put smiles on thousands of faces this winter.”

The attraction opened on Jan. 3 and the company said tens of thousands of people visited during its eight-week run.

This was the fifth year Ice Castles came to Edmonton and the only Canadian location this season.

READ MORE: Ice Castles returns to Edmonton on Friday for attraction’s 5th year

The castle is made up of hundreds of thousands of hand-placed icicles and features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towers that light up at night.

It’s not yet known if the attraction will return to Edmonton next winter.

