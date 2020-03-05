School evacuated after train derailment near Prince George

Send this page to someone via email

A trail derailment led to the evacuation of an elementary school near Prince George, B.C., on Thursday.

A CN Rail train derailed around 9:30 a.m. at a rail crossing about 100 metres from Giscome Elementary.

The school was evacuated, with 30 students and staff sent to a nearby church as a precaution. There were no reports of injuries.

The district said parents are being notified of the derailment and subsequent evacuation, saying they can pick up their kids at Willow River Church or have them transported to Blackburn Elementary for the rest of the day.

In a statement, CN Rail said crews are responding to a derailment involving approximately 20 railcars near prince Geroge. The company said there is no danger to the public as there are no fires, injuries or leaks of product.

Story continues below advertisement

CN Rail says it is investigating what caused the derailment.

— With files from CKPG