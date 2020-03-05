Private celebration of life scheduled for toddler tragically killed in Squamish

A private celebration of life has been scheduled Friday for the two-year-old girl who was tragically killed in a Squamish parking lot on Friday.
Ava Gracie Gnanaprakasam has been identified in an online obituary as the victim of the collision in front of the Independent Grocer on Garibaldi Way around 6 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Her mother was also struck, but survived.
“Ava’s short life was filled with love and an incredible spirit — always seeking the next adventure, inquisitive about the world, but filled with gentle and sweet love for all those around her,” reads the obituary.
“The family wishes to acknowledge and thank all of the first responders from Paramedics and Police, to Victim Services, Doctors and Nurses at Squamish Emergency and Hospital. Their hearts go out to all of them as well.”
Squamish RCMP are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the crash and say the driver is cooperating.
A GoFundMe created to support the family has raised more than $33,000.
