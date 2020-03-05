Menu

Crime

Man accused of firing shots in downtown Saskatoon pub makes first court appearance

By Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 3:04 pm
Groom, groomsmen fight off shooter at Hudsons bar in Saskatoon
WATCH: Police say a groom and his groomsmen took “quick and heroic” actions to stop an active shooter at Hudsons Saskatoon.

A Saskatoon man faces several firearms charges in connection to a shooting at a downtown Saskatoon pub.

Tyrell Davey, 25, made his first appearance in provincial court Thursday morning.

His charges include stealing a firearm and violating an order not to have a firearm.

READ MORE: Groom, groomsmen fight off shooter at Hudsons Canada’s Pub in Saskatoon

Davey is alleged to have fired two shots at Hudsons Canada’s Pub on Tuesday evening. No one was injured.

Patrons at the bar for a stag party intervened, pinning the gunman against the door of the women’s washroom, tackled him to the ground and ripped the gun from his hand.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police seek details on video showing fireworks launched from car

Saskatoon police are scouring video surveillance and piecing together several witness accounts, including from those who stepped in.

Story continues below advertisement

Davey is due back in court Monday for a bail hearing.

