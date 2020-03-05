Man accused of firing shots in downtown Saskatoon pub makes first court appearance

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon man faces several firearms charges in connection to a shooting at a downtown Saskatoon pub.

Tyrell Davey, 25, made his first appearance in provincial court Thursday morning.

His charges include stealing a firearm and violating an order not to have a firearm.

Davey is alleged to have fired two shots at Hudsons Canada’s Pub on Tuesday evening. No one was injured.

Patrons at the bar for a stag party intervened, pinning the gunman against the door of the women’s washroom, tackled him to the ground and ripped the gun from his hand.

Saskatoon police are scouring video surveillance and piecing together several witness accounts, including from those who stepped in.

Davey is due back in court Monday for a bail hearing.