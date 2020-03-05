OPP looking for fake energy auditor visiting southern Ontario homes

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are alerting the public about a suspected fraud involving a fake energy auditor collecting personal information from residents in southern Ontario.

Police in Haldimand County says they’ve received a complaint about a person claiming to be an energy auditor who scheduled a late afternoon appointment with a resident on Northshore Drive in Dunnville.

Police say the unknown person went inside the home for an inspection and proceeded to ask to see utility bills.

The suspect informed the resident they qualified for a monthly rebate and would apply for the rebate on their behalf.

A contact number supplied by the suspect after his visit was out of service when the resident attempted to reach out to confirm the rebate.

On suspicion of fraud, the resident reached out to the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) and was told there were no applications filed under their name.

OPP say the alleged deception appears not to be a one-off as several more queries about a representative from Save On Energy visiting homes have been received by the OEB.

The board said in a statement that Save on Energy is an entity operated by the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) and does provide information and services to homeowners and tenants but it does not call consumers and ask to schedule home audits.

OPP are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.