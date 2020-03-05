New Brunswick public health officials issue guidelines for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s acting medical officer of health says there have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province, but everyone needs to take certain precautions nonetheless.

Dr. Cristin Muecke says those include frequent hand washing and staying home when sick.

Muecke says March break travellers and anyone returning from outside the country should also monitor themselves for symptoms – including fever, cough, and difficulty breathing – for 14 days.

She says anyone returning from Hubei province in China or Iran needs to self-isolate for 14 days.

Muecke says although the risk of spread of the virus remains low, travellers should stock up on supplies for their return home in case they were to become ill.

She says schools in the province are taking the same precautions taken every year for cold and flu season.