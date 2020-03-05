Kingston man facing murder charge dies of cancer

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston man facing a murder charge in the death of his wife died of brain cancer on Tuesday.

Sixty-year-old Richard Fardella was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife Debbie at their Kingston home in December.

When the charges against Fardella were first laid, one of his family members took to social media, saying he was suffering from advanced brain cancer.

At the time of his death, Fardella was waiting for an upcoming bail hearing scheduled for March 16.

According to his obituary, Fardella passed away peacefully on Tuesday surrounded by family at Providence Care Hospital.

Kingston’s Crown attorney, Ross Drummond, says all charges will now be withdrawn in the case.

According to his obituary, a celebration of life will take place at Fardella’s Bakery at a later date.