Canada

Kingston man facing murder charge dies of cancer

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 12:42 pm
Richard Fardella, the man accused of killing his wife back in December, 2019, died Tuesday.
Richard Fardella, the man accused of killing his wife back in December, 2019, died Tuesday. Jennifer Basa / Global Kingston

A Kingston man facing a murder charge in the death of his wife died of brain cancer on Tuesday.

Sixty-year-old Richard Fardella was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife Debbie at their Kingston home in December.

READ MORE: Justice of the peace allows ailing suspect in Hillendale murder to speak to his sons

When the charges against Fardella were first laid, one of his family members took to social media, saying he was suffering from advanced brain cancer.

At the time of his death, Fardella was waiting for an upcoming bail hearing scheduled for March 16.

READ MORE: Further psychiatric assessment granted for Kingston man accused of killing wife

According to his obituary, Fardella passed away peacefully on Tuesday surrounded by family at Providence Care Hospital.

Kingston’s Crown attorney, Ross Drummond, says all charges will now be withdrawn in the case.

Story continues below advertisement

According to his obituary, a celebration of life will take place at Fardella’s Bakery at a later date.

