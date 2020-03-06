24-year-old woman found dead west of Calgary identified: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned the identity of a woman whose body was found west of Calgary last week.

The body was found near the River Spirit Golf Course off Highway 8 at about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, and RCMP said an autopsy confirmed she was the victim of a homicide.

Multiple sources have confirmed to Global News the victim is 24-year-old Calgarian Sarah Rabik.

RCMP have not released the woman’s identity but said on Thursday no arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.

READ MORE: RCMP Major Crimes investigating after body found west of Calgary

An online obituary describes Rabik’s love for Disneyland and says her home was filled with the memories of her many Disney trips.

It also states the Mount Royal University student was expected to start a job at the theme park this summer.

Story continues below advertisement

“What people might not know about Sarah, is that she had a rigid sense of right and wrong,” the obituary states. “Believing everyone should be treated with respect and kindness.

“The best memorial to Sarah will be to put in a little extra effort trying to understand, be patient and be kind with others.” Tweet This

Friends who did not wish to be identified due to privacy concerns said they were still in shock and had just learned of the woman’s death late Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP Major Crimes officers were investigating after a body was found west of Calgary. Global 1

RCMP Cpl. Deanna Fontaine said investigators continue to ask drivers for dashcam video from Highway 8 between Glenmore Trail and Highway 22 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

“Both RCMP Major Crimes and Calgary Police Service members are in the process of reviewing a large quantity of dashcam footage,” Fontaine said. “We’re asking members of the public to please come forward.”

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP asked anyone with information in relation to the homicide to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000, their local police department or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Rabik would have celebrated her 25th birthday on March 4, 2020.

A memorial service is expected to be held at a later date.