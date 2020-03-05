Saint John police issue warning after finding potent new opioid in the city

Send this page to someone via email

The Saint John Police Force has issued a warning after finding a potent new synthetic opioid on city streets.

Police say the opioid was found during a recent investigation.

The police force has now confirmed the pill to be isotonitazene, an opioid the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education says has a potency similar to or greater than fentanyl.

According to police, the pill came in the form of a white triangular tablet with rounded corners. There was an “M” punched into one side of the pill and the number “8” on the other.

Lab technicians with the Saint John Police Force say the substance is being presented in a way that could lead people to believe it was some other drug.

The police are now issuing a warning after their tests indicated that someone may need several doses of naloxone, a drug used to block the effects of opioids, to counter an overdose caused by isotonitazene.

“Safety of the public, officers with the SJPF and our emergency personnel colleagues is continually paramount,” said Jim Hennessy, a spokesperson for the police force.

“By sharing this information, we are making the public and emergency personnel aware of a new drug that can have serious consequences if consumed or exposed to. The SJPF continually works to ensure this and other drugs are not readily available through ongoing investigations.”