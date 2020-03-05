Menu

Crime

Tillsonburg, Ont., woman charged with sexual offences in 2 separate cases: Norfolk OPP

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 8:52 am
Norfolk OPP have charged a 25-year-old Tillsonburg woman with sexual offences following investigations into two separate cases.
Norfolk OPP have charged a 25-year-old Tillsonburg woman with sexual offences following investigations into two separate cases. Don Mitchell

A Tillsonburg, Ont., woman has been charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference in relation to two separate reported incidents, according to Norfolk OPP.

Officers say they were called to a reported sexual assault at a Norfolk County address on Feb. 27 around 12:40 p.m.

As a result of the investigation, 25-year-old Becka Irene Willbanks was arrested and charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Then, on March 3, police say a second victim contacted police, and Willbanks was charged with a second count each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say their investigation continues and that they believe more victims may be involved.

“There is a potential for other victims in our community. We’re just asking anyone who has any information to contact us and for potential victims to have that courage to step forward,” said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Simcoe, Ont., court at a later date.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Norfolk OPP crime unit at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

