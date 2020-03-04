Brampton council asks for report on posting Indigenous land acknowledgments at all City parks, facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Brampton city council has voted to ask municipal staff to report back on posting Indigenous land acknowledgments at all City-owned parks and facilities.

Coun. Charmaine Williams, who introduced the motion at city hall on Wednesday, said she hopes the initiative helps “elevate” the voice of those in Brampton’s Indigenous community.

“In the spirit of reconciliation, we need to do more to acknowledge the historic connection that [Indigenous peoples] have to the land,” she told Global News Wednesday evening.

“This isn’t the answer, but it’s the start of a conversation.”

Currently, land acknowledgments typically happen just at the beginning of council meetings and at official events, Williams said.

“Unfortunately the amount of people it touches is small in comparison to the number of people that access our libraries, our City buildings, and our parks,” she said.

In 2015, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission said land acknowledgments could help promote reconciliation and have become commonplace in recent years.

Williams said she wants to ensure the city’s Indigenous community is consulted on the proposal and on other major initiatives.

“No conversation should happen with the Indigenous community, or about the Indigenous community and the lands, without them being at the table,” she said.

“There is a lot of work that needs to be done. I’m glad we’re taking this step.”

Williams said City staff are expected to advise council on the matter as a part of a larger report on reconciliation as soon as the week of March 9.

— With files from The Canadian Press