Canada

Brampton council asks for report on posting Indigenous land acknowledgments at all City parks, facilities

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 9:08 pm
Updated March 4, 2020 9:15 pm
New Indigenous awareness campaign begins on bus shelters across GTA
WATCH ABOVE: The City of Toronto's campaign includes land acknowledgements on about 160 bus shelters and encourages people to interact with the posters and share them on social media. Kamil Karamali reports. (June 21, 2018)

Brampton city council has voted to ask municipal staff to report back on posting Indigenous land acknowledgments at all City-owned parks and facilities.

Coun. Charmaine Williams, who introduced the motion at city hall on Wednesday, said she hopes the initiative helps “elevate” the voice of those in Brampton’s Indigenous community.

“In the spirit of reconciliation, we need to do more to acknowledge the historic connection that [Indigenous peoples] have to the land,” she told Global News Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: New ‘land acknowledgement’ signs in Toronto recognize Indigenous peoples

“This isn’t the answer, but it’s the start of a conversation.”

Currently, land acknowledgments typically happen just at the beginning of council meetings and at official events, Williams said.

“Unfortunately the amount of people it touches is small in comparison to the number of people that access our libraries, our City buildings, and our parks,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Mi’kmaq grandmothers want unceded land recognition from Nova Scotia Supreme Court

In 2015, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission said land acknowledgments could help promote reconciliation and have become commonplace in recent years.

Williams said she wants to ensure the city’s Indigenous community is consulted on the proposal and on other major initiatives.

“No conversation should happen with the Indigenous community, or about the Indigenous community and the lands, without them being at the table,” she said.

READ MORE: On land acknowledgments, some Indigenous advocates are ambivalent

“There is a lot of work that needs to be done. I’m glad we’re taking this step.”

Williams said City staff are expected to advise council on the matter as a part of a larger report on reconciliation as soon as the week of March 9.

— With files from The Canadian Press

