Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

St. Michael’s Hospital clinical aide charged with sexual assault on 2 patients

By Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 4:47 pm
Toronto police say John Vialva has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.
Toronto police say John Vialva has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. Toronto police handout

TORONTO – A clinical aide has been charged in alleged sexual assaults on two patients at Toronto’s St. Michael’s Hospital.

Police allege the suspect sexually assaulted a 62-year-old woman in June 2018, as well as a 52-year-old woman between May and September 2019.

Police say the suspect, a 61-year-old man from Toronto, turned himself in on Wednesday.

He was charged with three counts of sexual assault and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Toronto police make arrest in 2 sexual assault investigations

Investigators say the man worked as a clinical aide at St.

Michael’s from 2016 until the end of last year.

Prior to that he worked in the hospital’s palliative care unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceSt. Michael's HospitalToronto Sexual AssaultSt. Michael's Hospital Sex assault
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.