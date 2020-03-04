Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia will repeal law that led to strike by Crown attorneys

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2020 4:03 pm
Justice Minister Mark Furey arrives at a news conference to provide details about cannabis legalization in Halifax on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Nova Scotia's Liberal government is working to repeal legislation that prompted a strike last fall by the province's Crown attorneys.
Justice Minister Mark Furey arrives at a news conference to provide details about cannabis legalization in Halifax on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia’s Liberal government is working to repeal legislation that prompted a strike last fall by the province’s Crown attorneys.

The move follows the signing of a new contract that will see prosecutors get a seven per cent pay increase over four years, retroactive to April 1, 2019.

READ MORE: Tentative agreement reached between N.S. Crown attorneys, province: NSCAA

Justice Minister Mark Furey says there will be additional pay increases for entry-level prosecutors and for senior Crown attorneys as part of the deal, which was signed on Tuesday.

Furey says Bill 203 could be repealed in the legislature as early as Thursday.

READ MORE: N.S. government to return to talks with Crown attorneys, as controversial law paused

The prosecutors briefly walked off the job in late October in response to the introduction of the bill, which removed their negotiated right to binding arbitration.

They had been seeking a 17 per cent salary increase over four years during talks before the government introduced the legislation.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
