Politics

With law expected to force Crowns back to work, N.S. government drops injunction

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 11:24 am
N.S. Crowns’ ‘illegal’ strike creating breakdown in justice system, province say
WATCH: Court documents filed by the Nova Scotia government say that by launching a strike this week, the province’s Crown attorneys created a “breakdown” in the criminal justice system and breached their collective agreement. Alicia Draus brings us that story.

Nova Scotia’s Liberal government is poised to push through legislation today that would mean the province’s striking Crown attorneys return to work by next week.

The provincial attorney general today asked to adjourn an application for an injunction that would have forced the 101 prosecutors back to work, saying it is no longer necessary.

READ MORE: N.S. Crowns’ ‘illegal’ strike creating breakdown in justice system: province

Justice Heather Robertson agreed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court to adjourn the hearing, with the strong possibility it may be dropped altogether.

The Crowns have been off the job since Wednesday for all but the most serious cases in protest against legislation that would remove rights to binding arbitration agreed to three years ago.

The province says fraud, impaired driving and assault cases have been dropped since the Crowns’ action began.

Story continues below advertisement
Crown attorneys in Nova Scotia are going on strike
Crown attorneys in Nova Scotia are going on strike

The proposed law gives prosecutors the right to strike but adds that an essential services agreement must be in place -which the Nova Scotia Crown Attorneys’ Association says effectively removes their negotiating power and is unconstitutional.

Premier Stephen McNeil has defended his government’s offer of a seven per cent raise over four years and has argued that sending the matter to arbitration would have broken the government’s pattern of wage increases for public sector workers.

READ MORE: Province files motion for injunction to end Nova Scotia Crown attorney strike

The Liberal government has said the result would have been unaffordable to Nova Scotia taxpayers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 25, 2019.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHalifaxCanadaNova Scotia PoliticsNova Scotia Supreme CourtGlobal News at 6 HalifaxNova Scotia Crown Attorney's AssociationCrown attorney strike
