Most Crown attorneys in Nova Scotia on strike Wednesday

Most of Nova Scotia’s Crown attorneys walked off the job on Wednesday, with a negotiator for the prosecutors’ union predicting “chaos” in courtrooms across the province.

Rick Woodburn, lead negotiator for the Nova Scotia Crown Attorneys’ Association, says it’s a legal protest against proposed provincial legislation aimed at eliminating the group’s right to binding arbitration.

“They breached our contract, they left us in a legal strike position,” he said. Tweet This

Woodburn said about 20 of the province’s 100 prosecutors will remain on the job to handle murder cases, sexual assaults and other serious crimes.

However, Woodburn says routine cases won’t have prosecutors available through the day, and he doubted replacements would be available.

Perry Borden, president of the Crown Attorney Association of Nova Scotia said that a case has been tossed out earlier on Wednesday. It is believed to be a case relating to an alleged drunk driver.

“I don’t think that’s going to be unique during this protest, I think cases throughout the province are going to be thrown out.” Said Borden. Tweet This

Premier Stephen McNeil has said the legislation is necessary because the province can’t afford the salary increases sought by prosecutors.

The Crown attorneys are seeking a 17 per cent raise over four years, which is higher than an established wage pattern set for the public sector.

The province is offering a seven per cent increase over four years.

But Borden says currently crown attorneys are overworked and underpaid and the government was not willing to negotiate with them.

“There’s a misconception that all of us out here are making $150,000 a year there are a lot of crown attorneys making $65,000 a year,” he said.

Crown attorneys are seeing support from other unions, with both the NSGEU and the Nurses Union showing their support at the picket lines Wednesday morning.

Even defence attorneys joined the group to show their support.

“The [Crown attorneys] deserve a raise,” said defence lawyer Thomas Singleton. “They work extremely hard and in my opinion, the government is treating them unfairly, unjustly and it’s basically a stab in the back.”

NDP Leader Gary Burrill also stopped by the picket line to show his support. He says there was an agreement in place for prosecutors to go to arbitration and the government resorted to legislation when they decided arbitration was no longer convenient for them.

“The primary thing I think is that this is immoral, and it is a wrong and untrustworthy way for a government to conduct itself towards its own employees.”

Borden says they will continue to strike for as long as they have to.

“We want to go back [to work] today, not tomorrow,” he said, “But the government has forced us to take the position that we have.”

