Tentative agreement reached between N.S. Crown attorneys, province: NSCAA

The Nova Scotia Crown Attorneys’ Association (NSCAA) has announced that a tentative agreement has been reached with the provincial government.

In a news release Thursday, the NSCAA said Crown prosecutors will be reviewing details of the proposed agreement over the next few weeks and a decision to accept will be made by mid-January.

“We are very pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the province and our negotiating team is recommending acceptance to our membership,” Perry Borden, NSCAA president, said in a statement.

The province’s Crown attorneys announced they would be walking off the job in October in response to the province introducing legislation that would take away their right to arbitration.

The NSCAA has said the legislation “guts the existing collective agreement between prosecutors and their employer.”

Crown attorneys had been seeking a 17-per-cent salary increase over four years. The province has said that is unaffordable and proposed a seven per cent increase that has already been set as a pattern for public employees’ raises.

Details of the tentative agreement have not been disclosed, but the NSCAA says it’s recommending its 100 members accept the deal.