Rideshare service Facedrive to launch in Orillia, Ont.

The ridesharing service Facedrive will launch in Orillia, Ont., within the next 30 days.

“On behalf of Orillia council, I would like to welcome Facedrive to the Sunshine City,” Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said in a statement.

“Our council has always been unanimous in our desire to welcome ride-sharing services to operate in Orillia. We are pleased that our citizens and local businesses will have even more transportation options available to them.”

Facedrive is a Canadian company that allows passengers to request rides in electric, hybrid or gas-powered vehicles through an app. According to a news release, trips completed through the ridesharing platform offset carbon dioxide emissions by contributing a portion of the rider’s fare to carbon offset initiatives, like tree-planting.

“We are excited to be expanding into the City of Orillia, as we continue to offer fair pricing and ethical

business practices to offer an eco-friendly choice of travel to the residents and visitors of the city,” Suman Pushparajah, Facedrive’s chief operations officer, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ensuring the safety of our drivers and riders is our utmost priority as we prepare to launch in the City of Orillia and we employ an extensive driver screening process to ensure that all of our drivers are adequately trained before they are approved to drive with our platform.”

A few weeks ago, Orillia council amended the city’s vehicle-for-hire bylaw to remove barriers for ridesharing applications to operate in the area.

2:05 Report links rideshare apps to increased congestion Report links rideshare apps to increased congestion