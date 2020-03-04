Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

Girl, 8, walks for hours alone to get help for dying mom after car crash

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 12:47 pm
A girl, 8, walked through the forest alone to get help for her dying mom after a car crash. Her mom was found dead later that day.
A girl, 8, walked through the forest alone to get help for her dying mom after a car crash. Her mom was found dead later that day. File/Getty Images

An 8-year-old girl in Georgia stopped at nothing to get help for her mom after their car crashed in a ditch.

She walked a great distance alone through the woods, before being found on Tuesday around 61 kilometres southwest of Savannah, NBC News reports.

Sadly, her mom Mandi Morehouse was found dead later that day.

The 32-year-old apparently drove into a ditch along a dirt road near Riceboro, Magnolia State Live (MSL) reports.

READ MORE: Lake Erie homes covered in ice after being battered by gale-force winds and waves

After the crash, the mother-daughter duo set out together leaving their totalled car behind, Liberty County detective Michael Albritton told the publication.

“It appears they got lost and slept in the woods overnight,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

A missing-persons report was filed after Morehouse allegedly sent a message requesting help after getting stuck on the side of the road.

It seems the girl stayed with her mom in the woods for two nights, continuing to walk for help after her mom became unresponsive, MSL says.

READ MORE: Best friends of 17 years find out they’re actually sisters

She was found, Albritton said, around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday when a passerby saw the abandoned car.

“She was very, very helpful,” sheriff Steve Sikes told NBC-affiliate WSAV-TV. “She’s a brave little girl and she’s to be commended for her part in finding her mother and bringing this thing to a conclusion.”

Her mom’s body was found around 6:30 p.m., nearly two kilometres away from the car.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Car crashFamily MattersGeorgiaCar CrashesCar crash victimcar crash victimsgeorgia car crashgirl alone forest car crashgirl tries to get help for mom
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.