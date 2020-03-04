Girl, 8, walks for hours alone to get help for dying mom after car crash

Send this page to someone via email

An 8-year-old girl in Georgia stopped at nothing to get help for her mom after their car crashed in a ditch.

She walked a great distance alone through the woods, before being found on Tuesday around 61 kilometres southwest of Savannah, NBC News reports.

Sadly, her mom Mandi Morehouse was found dead later that day.

The 32-year-old apparently drove into a ditch along a dirt road near Riceboro, Magnolia State Live (MSL) reports.

After the crash, the mother-daughter duo set out together leaving their totalled car behind, Liberty County detective Michael Albritton told the publication.

“It appears they got lost and slept in the woods overnight,” he said.

A missing-persons report was filed after Morehouse allegedly sent a message requesting help after getting stuck on the side of the road.

It seems the girl stayed with her mom in the woods for two nights, continuing to walk for help after her mom became unresponsive, MSL says.

She was found, Albritton said, around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday when a passerby saw the abandoned car.

“She was very, very helpful,” sheriff Steve Sikes told NBC-affiliate WSAV-TV. “She’s a brave little girl and she’s to be commended for her part in finding her mother and bringing this thing to a conclusion.”

Her mom’s body was found around 6:30 p.m., nearly two kilometres away from the car.

