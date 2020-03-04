Menu

Crime

Alleged Peterborough ‘peeping Tom’ charged with 5 more counts of voyeurism: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 10:45 am
A Peterborough man faces five more counts of voyeurism.
A Peterborough man is facing additional voyeurism charges stemming from an ongoing police investigation.

Daniel Joseph McConnell, 36, of Sherbrooke Street, was initially arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with voyeurism and break and enter in relation to an alleged incident on July 25, 2019. Police allege he was using electronic equipment to peer through a window to look at a girl under the age of 16.

READ MORE: Alleged Peterborough peeping tom faces additional child pornography charges: police

On Feb. 6, he was additionally charged with

  • Possession of child pornography
  • Makes, prints, publishes or possess for the purpose of publication any child pornography

Police say since the Feb. 6 update, the investigation further determined McConnell was also involved in six other similar incidents dating back to October 2017.

On Wednesday, police said McDonnell was additionally charged with five counts of voyeurism, along with one count of criminal harassment — beset and watch and break and enter with intent.

Story continues below advertisement

The alleged incidents occurred on Oct. 23, 2017; in 2018, on April 23, May 14 and May 24; and in 2019 on Aug. 8 and Aug. 17. No details were provided.

Peterborough police say anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call 705-876- 1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

Camera found in Tim Hortons washroom, man charged with voyeurism
