Crime

Alberta’s police watchdog investigating Yukon officer-involved shooting

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 8:51 pm
ASIRT
Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. File/Global News

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is stepping in to investigate an RCMP officer-involved shooting in Whitehorse, Yukon, according to a Tuesday news release.

ASIRT said RCMP officers were called to a house in the Porter Creek neighbourhood at around noon on Monday, March 2 for a complaint about a man with a gun.

When officers arrived, they found a 54-year-old man in a Ford truck outside the home.

“A confrontation occurred and a single shot was discharged from an officer’s service weapon,” ASIRT said in a news release.

No one was injured. The man was “arrested soon after without further incident,” according to ASIRT.

Police found a .44-calibre rifle in the vehicle, ASIRT said.

Yukon’s agreement with ASIRT

ASIRT investigates events where police may cause serious injury or death or there are allegations of officer misconduct. ASIRT’s investigation will focus on the actions of police during this incident and RCMP will investigate the weapon complaint and the man’s actions.

Story continues below advertisement

“Pursuant to an agreement between the Yukon and Alberta governments, investigations of serious incidents involving Yukon RCMP are conducted by ASIRT,” the watchdog said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or might have photos or video should call ASIRT at 403-592-4306.

