St. Paul’s Crusaders force deciding game 3 for city high school hockey championship

The city championship in high school hockey is going to a third and deciding game.

After dropping game one of the Winnipeg High School Hockey League’s division one championship series, the St. Paul’s Crusaders rallied with a 3-1 game two triumph over the Dakota Lancers on Tuesday at the Seven Oaks Sportsplex.

The Crusaders scored just 40 seconds into the game and took a two-goal lead into the second period. They struck again on a 5-on-3 powerplay in the middle frame and held on in the final frame for the game two victory.

Bryan Hanna, Luc Benedictson, and Cam McDonald scored goals for the Crusaders in the win.

Rhys Malmas had the lone goal for Dakota in the third period.

The Crusaders outshot the Lancers 21 to 15.

The Lancers are seeking their first-ever championship in high school hockey. They finished in seventh place in the regular season with just 11 regulation victories in 24 games, but they got hot at the perfect time, knocking off the top two teams in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

They won four of their five playoff games to qualify for the championship series.

The Crusaders finished the regular season in third place after winning the city crown in four of the last six years.

The third and deciding game of the championship series is scheduled for Thursday at 5:00 pm at the Seven Oaks Sportsplex.

