B.C. scout volunteer facing child porn charges: Surrey RCMP

A 57-year-old Surrey man involved in the scouting movement is facing child pornography charges, according to Surrey RCMP.

Edward Johannas Vandeyck has been charged with accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography, police say.

RCMP say the investigation into Vandeyck began in September 2019, after police became aware of a man who was sharing child pornography on the internet.

Officers served a search warrant at a South Surrey home in December, police said.

“Edward Vandeyck has been in a position of trust, and has been in direct contact with children in the community as a result of his affiliation with Scouts Canada,” said RCMP in a media release.

Vandeyck’s LinkedIn page lists him as an IT professional, and says he volunteered as a Troup Scouter with Scouts Canada between 1992 and 2018.

Scouts Canada said Vandeyck stopped serving as a volunteer in 2018, and has not been a member since then.

“Nothing has been brought to our attention to suggest that Scouting youth have been put at risk as a result of Mr. Vandeyck’s actions,” said Scouts Canada executive director John Petti, adding that police had not contacted the organization as a part of their investigation.

“Nothing is more important to Scouts Canada than the safety of the youth in our care. Our volunteers and staff are required to complete rigorous training and police screening procedures before they are allowed to work with youth. Mr. Vandeyck had met all of these requirements.”

Global News has requested comment from Scouts Canada.

Police are urging anyone with information about the case to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.