Mission, B.C. senior in critical condition after hit-and-run at marked crosswalk: RCMP

A 71-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck at a marked crosswalk by a hit-and-run driver on Friday, according to Mission RCMP.

Police are now looking for a dark grey or silver Ford F250 that they allege was involved in the crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Caribou Street and 14th Avenue in Mission.

Police say the driver fled the scene. The victim was airlifted to hospital where he remains.

Mission RCMP says its Serious Crime Unit along with collision analysts are investigating, and believe the suspect vehicle would have damage on the front driver’s side or front grille.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mission RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

