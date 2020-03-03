Menu

Crime

Jamie Bacon enters not guilty plea to counselling to commit murder

By Grace Ke and Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 6:57 pm
Updated March 3, 2020 7:03 pm
File photo of Jamie Bacon.
File photo of Jamie Bacon. Global News

Jamie Bacon was in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday for his retrial on a charge of counselling to commit murder.

Bacon entered a plea of not guilty.

He is accused of planning a shooting that took place in Mission on New Year’s Eve, 2008. The target was Dennis Karbovanec, who survived even though he was hit twice.

The person he allegedly counselled can only be identified as “CD” because of a publication ban.

CD and another man identified as “AB” will be key witnesses in the case. The men were all involved in the drug trade.

CD is expected to testify that he agreed to the shooting because he owed Bacon money and that he fired about 10 shots but the gun jammed and he had to clear it.

Story continues below advertisement

Other witnesses include nearby residents who heard bangs and saw vehicles leaving, as well as staff at Mission Memorial Hospital who treated Karbovanec.

The jury trial is expected to last three months.

