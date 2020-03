Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews responded to the smell of smoke inside a doggy daycare in northeast Calgary on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to Chasin’ Tails, located at 2309 Centre Ave., shortly before 1 p.m.

All pups and people made it out safely, gathering at the muster point, which appeared to be a fire hydrant.

Fire crews responded to a Calgary doggy daycare due to the smell of smoke in the building on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Global News

Officials said a burnt-out HVAC motor on the roof caused the smell.

Crews did not find smoke or fire in the building.