Crews responds to thick smoke, flames emerging from apartment balcony in northwest Calgary

A northwest Calgary apartment building across the street from Market Mall was evacuated after a fire on Tuesday morning.

When the Calgary Fire Department arrived in the 3700 block of 49 Street N.W. at around 10 a.m., smoke and flames were shooting off a fourth-floor balcony.

“We have these wonderful aerial ladders that can quickly access the higher levels, so it was a two-fold attack, both from the aerial and from inside, taking a hose up the four floors and fighting the fire that way,” said CFD public information officer Carol Henke.

Early indications suggest that the fire started with a pot on the stove, she said.

“It is a very common type of fire that we attend one to two times every single day in the city of Calgary,” Henke explained.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to a northwest apartment suite fire on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Tom Andriuk/Global News

The person inside the unit was able to self-evacuate and was assessed by paramedics for smoke inhalation, Henke said. No other injuries were reported.

Henke said the fire was contained to the unit but smoke damaged two other areas of the building.

She explained that fires double in size every 30 to 60 seconds, so every moment matters.

“According to reports, one person needed some convincing and encouragement to leave,” she said. “Whenever there’s a fire in the building, just get out as quickly as possible because, as we know, fire spreads very quickly and it’s the smoke that’s so toxic and dangerous.”