Crime

Ottawa police seek ‘person of interest’ in Stittsville armed robbery

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 5:06 pm
Ottawa police are seeking this person of interest in connection with an armed robbery at a store in Stittsville on Feb. 6, 2020.
Ottawa police are seeking this person of interest in connection with an armed robbery at a store in Stittsville on Feb. 6, 2020. Ottawa police handout

Ottawa police say they’re seeking a “person of interest” who allegedly cashed in some lottery tickets stolen from a store in the city’s west end last month.

In a news release Tuesday, police said a man entered a store in the 1-100 block of Hobin Street in Stittsville at around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Armed with a rifle, he allegedly robbed the store clerk of cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Police said they’ve charged an Ottawa man with that incident but are looking for a second man who was captured on camera redeeming some of the stolen lottery tickets “shortly after the robbery” at a nearby business on the 500 block of Hazeldean Road.

Robbery investigators described their person of interest as a “heavyset” man in his 20s who has a brown beard. He was wearing a brown jacket with a grey, hooded sweatshirt at the time, according to police.

Ottawa police urge anyone with information about this case to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5116 or to submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

