Crime

About 20 teens gather for fight in Bradford, 1 assaulted: South Simcoe police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 2:51 pm
At about 3 p.m., officers say they were called to investigate after a large group of teens gathered in Kuzmich Park for a fight.
South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter

South Simcoe police are looking for information after one teen was reportedly assaulted in a Bradford park on Monday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m., officers say they were called to investigate after a large group of teens gathered in Kuzmich Park for a fight.

When officers arrived, police say the teens had scattered.

READ MORE: 2 charged for drug trafficking after cocaine, fentanyl, Prozac seized in Innisfil: police

According to police, about 20 teens were in the park when one was assaulted. Officers say the victim didn’t require medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe police at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Several youths arrested after bullying and assault investigation in Oshawa
