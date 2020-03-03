Carnegie Library in Waterloo is up for lease

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Waterloo has announced it will be hosting open houses at the historic Carnegie Library building as it seeks a new tenant.

Last November, city council approved a $3-million renovation budget for the building which will include installing an elevator.

The building is currently vacant and was last home to the national head office for Habitat for Humanity Canada.

It is located on Albert Street, in the heart of Uptown.

The Carnegie Library was initially opened in 1909 with a grant from the Carnegie Foundation after the city’s library had outgrown a room in city hall.

In 1964, the library outgrew the space and it became home to a Waterloo police detachment.

The city says the former library has a total leasable floor area of 463.4 sq. m. spread over three floors.

It will hold open houses on March 11, 12 and 18 although prospective tenants will not be able to move in until next summer.