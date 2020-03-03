Canada’s powerlifters gather in Winnipeg for national championships

Send this page to someone via email

There’s something heavy going on in Winnipeg this week … really heavy.

The Victoria Inn and Conference Centre is the site of the Canadian Powerlifting Union’s 2020 national championships, an event the head of the local lifting association says was years in the making.

“We’ve been preparing for about two-and-a-half years now, so to see it finally be here is very, very rewarding,” said Mathew Bowen, president of the Manitoba Powerlifting Association.

“Like in other major events, we had to make a bid … the country’s executives basically decide which bid’s the best, and we have from that point to prepare.”

Now that the preparations are over and the day is finally here, Bowen told 680 CJOB that more than 400 athletes from across Canada — 39 of whom are Manitobans — will converge on Winnipeg throughout the week and test their strength in two categories of competition.

Lifters can do a bench press only, or do a combination of bench press/squat/deadlift, and will be competing in age- and weight-related categories.

Bowen said competition aside, a big part of powerlifting’s appeal is the community that surrounds the sport.

“We go to the gym and we do this stuff, but it’s us against ourselves.

“When you’re doing it in front of an audience with such a supportive community … everybody is there to support each other. Even when you’re against someone else, everybody’s sort of a team.” Tweet This

The national championship, he said, will feature athletes of all sizes and ages, something his partner in presenting the event, Susan Haywood, has a unique experience with.

“One of the things is it’s a sport for all ages and all shapes and sizes,” said Haywood, 70.

“We’ve got people who weigh as little as 130 pounds up to 400 pounds. Everybody can do it. We’ve got an amazing group of athletes from all around the country. Tweet This

“I started when I was in my 40s. This is a sport you can start when you’re older. I’m hoping to win a medal, but I’m on my own in my weight class. There aren’t a lot of 70-year-olds doing this!”

Haywood described the athletes, in all categories, as the cream of the crop of Canadian powerlifting, and called it an opportunity to introduce Winnipeg to a much wider community.

“We’re going to show the country how wonderful Winnipeg is,” she said.

