Those Old Radio Shows March 20-21

Friday, Mar. 20:

Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – Dead Men Prowl, Pt. 9; Ozzie & Harriet – The Argument

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theatre – The Old Maid

Hour 3: You are There – Impeachment of Andrew Johnson: Haunting Hour – Breakdown

Hour 4: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Grand Canyon Matter; Fibber Makes Chili Sauce – Hollywood

Saturday, Mar. 21:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Missus; Harry Lime – Clay Pidgeon

Hour 2: Six Shooter – General Gilford’s Widow; Charlie McCarthy Show – Bogart as Guest

Hour 3: Sam Spade – The Overload Caper; My Favourite Husband – Liz Elected Treasurer

Hour 4: Our Miss Brooks – Spring Cleaning; Cisco Kid – Border Vengeance

Hour 5: Jack Benny – Sorry, Wrong Number; The Line-up – Dr. Simpson Killed

