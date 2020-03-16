Menu

Those Old Radio Shows March 20-21

By 770 CHQR
Posted March 16, 2020 12:00 pm

Friday, Mar. 20:

Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – Dead Men Prowl, Pt. 9; Ozzie & Harriet – The Argument
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theatre – The Old Maid
Hour 3: You are There – Impeachment of Andrew Johnson: Haunting Hour – Breakdown
Hour 4: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Grand Canyon Matter; Fibber Makes Chili Sauce – Hollywood

Saturday, Mar. 21:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Missus; Harry Lime – Clay Pidgeon
Hour 2: Six Shooter – General Gilford’s Widow; Charlie McCarthy Show – Bogart as Guest
Hour 3: Sam Spade – The Overload Caper; My Favourite Husband – Liz Elected Treasurer
Hour 4: Our Miss Brooks – Spring Cleaning; Cisco Kid – Border Vengeance
Hour 5: Jack Benny – Sorry, Wrong Number; The Line-up – Dr. Simpson Killed

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Old Time Radiothose old radio showsradio playsOld RadioOld Radio Showsold time radio showsvintage radioold radio plays
