Longtime CFL star Jovon Johnson signs 1-day contract to retire a Winnipeg Blue Bomber

A man who spent his formative CFL years wearing Blue and Gold will officially retire as a Winnipeg Blue Bomber.

The football club announced Tuesday they signed Jovon Johnson, 36, to a one-day contract so he could retire as a Bomber.

The star defensive back spent six seasons with the Bombers from 2008-2013, before spending time with the Ottawa Redblacks, Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders. He is currently coaching at Defiance College in Ohio.

“Winnipeg will always be my second home,” said Johnson. “My professional career grew up there. I have so many memories to share, so many tears shed, so many friends who are now family, fans who are still actively a part of my life.

“As I close this chapter of my career I will always be forever grateful to the city of Winnipeg, the fans, my coaches that I had the pleasure to play for, management, support staff, everyone a part of the organization, thank you!”

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Jovon Johnson (2) flips over as he gets a touchdown during second half CFL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, July 24, 2010. Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Jovon Johnson (2) jumps from the stands after celebrating his team's win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders with fans in their CFL game in Winnipeg Sunday, September 12, 2010. Winnipeg defeated Saskatchewan 31-2. Winnipeg Blue Bombers Jovon Johnson, right, dodges a tackle from the Edmonton Eskimos Calvin McCarty, during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Saturday, October 30, 2010.

The energetic fan favourite was twice named a CFL All-Star, in 2009 and 2011, and was named an East Division All-Star for the Bombers in 2009-2011. He was also named an East Division All-Star in 2012 and 2015.

In 2011, he was named a CFL All-Star and won the CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player, the first DB to win the award in CFL history.

“During his six seasons with the Bombers, Johnson had 363 tackles, 23 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries and seven defensive touchdowns,” said the Bombers.

“Johnson ranks second on the Bombers’ all-time interception return yardage list with 500 and his six interception return touchdowns are a club record. A gifted kick returner, Johnson is the Bombers’ all-time leader in punt return yards with 2,933.”

