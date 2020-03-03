Signal issue on Lakeshore West line causing delays of up to an hour

Send this page to someone via email

Service on the Lakeshore West line is delayed up to 60 minutes due to a signal issue Tuesday, according to GO Transit.

GO Transit said at around 8:30 a.m. it was “making progress with the signals” however trains are still delayed up to an hour.

The issue was first reported just after 7 a.m. due to a signal issue just west of Aldershot GO station.

The transit agency said customers should also prepare for possible train cancellations.

Customers weren’t too happy with the news, with one Twitter user tweeting at GO Transit that delays on the line “seem to be the norm lately.”

“This also results in safety issues with so much congestion on the platforms,” user agood74634922 continued.

Story continues below advertisement

@GOtransit These delays on the Lakeshore West line seem to be the norm lately – making it really difficult to get to work on time. This also results in safety issues with so much congestion on the platforms. #pleasedobetter pic.twitter.com/ZWShMs3ITc — agood (@agood74634922) March 3, 2020

LSW: We're making progress with the signals however trains are still delayed up to 60 minutes for #GOtrain Lakeshore West service. Please keep updated. Click https://t.co/mkY5Ixiteu for more info — Lakeshore West Train (@GOtransitLW) March 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement