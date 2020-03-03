Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Signal issue on Lakeshore West line causing delays of up to an hour

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 9:02 am
Updated March 3, 2020 9:05 am
A Go Train is seen here in a file photo.
A Go Train is seen here in a file photo. Don Mitchell / Global News

Service on the Lakeshore West line is delayed up to 60 minutes due to a signal issue Tuesday, according to GO Transit.

GO Transit said at around 8:30 a.m. it was “making progress with the signals” however trains are still delayed up to an hour.

The issue was first reported just after 7 a.m. due to a signal issue just west of Aldershot GO station.

READ MORE: Metrolinx working to contact passengers of GO bus that transported COVID-19 patient

The transit agency said customers should also prepare for possible train cancellations.

Customers weren’t too happy with the news, with one Twitter user tweeting at GO Transit that delays on the line “seem to be the norm lately.”

“This also results in safety issues with so much congestion on the platforms,” user agood74634922 continued.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MetrolinxGO TransitLakeshore West LineGO Transit delaysGo Transit Signal IssuesLakeshore West Line Delays
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.