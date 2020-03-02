Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton man warns others after stranger walks in to his house through unlocked door

By Sarah Komadina Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 10:32 pm
David Luhoway stunned after a stranger entered his home and started taking his food. .
David Luhoway stunned after a stranger entered his home and started taking his food. . Global News

It was a frightening experience for David Luhoway — one that has him telling others to keep a look out and keep doors locked.

When the 66-year-old’s wife left for work Monday morning, he went to the bathroom in their home near 79 Street and Argyll Road to shave.

Shortly after, he heard the unlocked back door open again and thought it was his wife returning because she’d forgotten something.

Luhoway said when he called out, no one answered. When he went to look, he saw a stranger in his kitchen.

“I came face to face with somebody I didn’t recognize,” Luhoway said.

Tweet This

“The second I saw him, I just reacted. I started screaming and swearing to get out of the house.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was having none of it, he was doing his own thing. He was pointing, mumbling and talking and I just couldn’t understand him, and he just kept walking around.”

READ MORE: Edmonton family in shock after bold thief breaks into home despite security measures

Luhoway said it appeared the man had been packing a bag with food off of his counter, including bagels and cookies.

“As soon as I was able to reach for the phone, I called 911. In the meantime, he motioned to the kitchen where it looks like he was packing a bag of food to go, and it looked like he was unhappy with my choices of food, because he scatted [it] all over.”

Luhoway said the man swatted at him.

“I have mobility issues and if he struck me, I’m going to lose in that battle. So that’s why, in retrospect, I should have probably grabbed the phone as soon as I could, and headed out the door and then called 911.”

READ MORE: Man enters Alberta home, tries to make sandwich while high: RCMP

Luhoway said after he called 911, the man left, but he didn’t appear to take anything. Luhoway said police arrived shortly after.

Police said the accused was found at the intersection of 99 Street and 73 Avenue and was taken into custody.

“The fact that he entered the house, because I left the door unlocked, even though I was home, I just thought was kind of a cautionary tale,” Luhoway said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s kind of a lesson learned.”

Tweet This
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEdmonton crimeEdmonton stranger in homeEdmonton unlocked doorsstanger walks into houseStranger breaks into Edmonton home
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.