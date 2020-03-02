Ski chalet slated for demolition consumed by fire in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont.: Nottawasaga OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A ski chalet slated for demolition caught fire on Friday morning in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont., Nottawasaga OPP say.

At about 11:24 a.m. Friday, officers say they were called to investigate a structure fire on Concession Road 3.

When they arrived on scene with fire crews, the entire building had almost completely burned down to the foundation, police add.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

