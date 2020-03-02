Cambridge bar, owners and employees charged in connection to fatal crash

Send this page to someone via email

A Cambridge bar, two of its owners and two employees are facing charges in connection to a collision which killed a 67-year-old Puslinch man last year, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say 21 charges have been laid against the St. Louis Bar and Grill on Saginaw Parkway and the four people under the Liquor Licence Act, including selling liquor to an intoxicated person, licenced premise permit drunkenness on licenced premises and failing to facilitate inspection.

On Nov. 6, police were called to Saginaw Parkway near Stonecarin Drive in Cambridge for reports of a hit-and-run collision.

Witnesses told police that a dark-coloured SUV was travelling eastbound on Saginaw Parkway before the car spun out of control into a parked car.

While officers were investigating, police say they were called to Townline Road near Saginaw Parkway for a two-vehicle crash between a Hyundai SUV and Mazda sedan.

The Puslinch man who was driving the Mazda was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Hyundai was also transported to hospital with minor injuries.

After an investigation, police determined the driver of the SUV was alleged to be responsible for both incidents.

In November, a 38-year-old Cambridge man was charged with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain.