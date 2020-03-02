Several N.B. shelter directors say they support monthly fee

Send this page to someone via email

Several shelters in New Brunswick support the idea of a monthly fee for people staying at the facility, their directors say.

Cal Maskery, the executive director of Harvest House Atlantic in Moncton, admits the idea of a fee “sounds terrible” at first.

“It’s free for those that are homeless,” Maskery says. “Once people start getting a [social assistance] cheque the taxpayers are paying for – because that cheque is to help them get a room, that’s what the money is given to them for – is to help people pay their rent, move on, until they get working.”

Harvest House charged a $240 fee about five years ago, Maskery says, but it was too difficult to collect so they gave up.

“People have to be thinking they have to pay somewhere because you can’t live off just going place-to-place and not paying,” he says. “It’s just not reality.”

Jean Dubé, the executive director for House of Nazareth, announced Friday that clients would now be paying up to $300 per month.

He stated those who didn’t have money wouldn’t pay, although details were unclear as to who would pay what.

The money would go towards operations costs and hiring more staff to help “keep things safe.”

Warren Maddox, the executive director for Fredericton Homeless Shelters Inc., says they currently charge a $250 shelter fee.

“The first and primary reason is to get the guys and gals used to the fact that you’ve got to pay something every month to keep a roof over your head,” he says.

But Maddox says despite some misconceptions, shelters provide more than just “four walls and a heating system.”

“You’re getting WiFi, laundry services, all the toiletries you can use, you’re getting food, you’re getting your housing.”

Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard hasn’t been available for an interview on the subject since the news came out Friday.

Meanwhile, in an online video posted Saturday, Dubé could be seen telling clients those on social assistance receiving about $537 per month would not be paying that full amount; they’d be paying about half that.

He wasn’t available for an interview Monday.