Moncton’s new shelter to fully open in ‘a matter of days’: executive director

Moncton’s new homeless shelter is expected to open within “days,” according to the executive director.

“It’s very, very close,” said Jean Dubé with the House of Nazareth. “It’s a matter of days, hopefully. … Unless there’s a hiccup.”

But Chief Charles LeBlanc, Moncton’s fire marshal, estimates it could be open in the next “few weeks.”

The new shelter on Albert Street has faced plenty of scrutiny over the last several months.

Initially, Dubé said it would open by the start of August, a date that he later said he regretted.

The upstairs of the shelter, which is home to 64 beds, eventually opened at the start of December. But while the number of people staying rises, there’s still vacancy.

“The numbers (of people staying) have been going up since the beginning, from 19, I believe, (during) the first night,” he says. “We’re up to 38 now.”

Jean Dubé says while 64 beds are operational upstairs, approximately 38 people have been staying there through the nights. Callum Smith / Global News

After originally saying up to 180 beds could be provided at the shelter, Dubé now says they’re looking at just over 100.

“Right now, the preliminary numbers are 105 beds,” he said.

No one from the public, including media, is allowed downstairs, where the kitchen, drop-in centre and more beds will be available, due to fire marshal’s orders.

“We are only allowed the workers and volunteers,” Dubé says.

The charity organization received nearly half-a-million dollars of taxpayer dollars in May 2019, from the provincial and federal governments.

The new House of Nazareth shelter on Albert Street in Moncton Callum Smith / Global News

A couple of people who sleep at the shelter stay during the day to volunteer to give the operation a thumbs up.

“I’d much rather stay here than any other shelter,” says Jessica Landry.

“It’s been amazing,” says Carl Shedrick.

The original House of Nazareth shelter on Clark Street is open during the day for people to drop-in to get out of the cold, Dubé says.

As for the frustration about delays on the new building from frontline workers, municipal councillors and other members of the community, Dubé says “Hang in there, it’s happening.”