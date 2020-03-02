Lyft expands Metro Vancouver service to include ferry terminals, Langley

Send this page to someone via email

Ridesharing company Lyft expanded its service area to cover most of Metro Vancouver on Monday.

The company announced Monday that it would now operate from Horseshoe Bay and the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in the northwest and southwest, to Langley City in the east.

The new coverage area includes Delta, Burnaby, the Tri Cities and all of Surrey and White Rock.

“We’re looking forward to offering residents and visitors an additional way of getting to and from the ferry terminals, in addition to across much of Metro Vancouver,” said Peter Lukomskyj, general manager of Lyft in B.C.

“We will continue working hard to grow our driver community and serve the full region as soon as possible.”

Several Metro Vancouver municipalities, including Vancouver and Surrey have signed on to a new regional ridesharing business licence, which will become active on April 1.

Lyft’s expansion of service now gives it a greater coverage area than major competitor Uber, which still does not offer pickups at either ferry terminal, Langey or South Surrey.