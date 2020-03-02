Menu

Suspect in custody in fire that destroyed CN Rail building in Prince Rupert, B.C.

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 2:09 pm
Updated March 2, 2020 2:18 pm
A suspect is in custody in relation to a fire in Prince Rupert.
A suspect is in custody in relation to a fire in Prince Rupert. Justin Sampson/Faceboook

RCMP say a suspect is in custody following a massive fire that destroyed a CN Rail storage facility in Prince Rupert, B.C.

The fire was sparked on the Prince Rupert waterfront Sunday afternoon. Thick plumes of smoke could be seen streaming out of the building.

RCMP say the suspect is a youth. They added there is “no known motive” for the fire as of yet, but they believe it is not connected to recent protests that have impacted railways across the country.

