Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Rail blockades expected to continue across Canada despite orders to leave

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2020 7:23 am
Updated February 26, 2020 7:26 am
Wet’suwet’en solidarity rail blockade set up on Toronto tracks
WATCH: Wet’suwet’en solidarity rail blockade set up on Toronto tracks

Widespread travel disruptions are expected to continue today after new blockades emerged in Ontario as part of ongoing protests in support of a British Columbia First Nation.

Commuter train trips west of Toronto could be delayed after protesters targeted a rail line in the city’s west end Tuesday evening.

The company that operates GO Transit warns a detour to get around demonstrations affecting a rail line to Milton, Ont., could add 30 to 45 minutes to travel times.

READ MORE: 63% of Canadians support police intervention to end rail blockades, suggests Ipsos poll

Toronto police say they were called to the demonstration Tuesday to keep the peace and limit disruption to “critical infrastructure.”

A number of people were arrested at the site overnight. Police tweeted that an exact number of arrests and the charges laid will be released “later this morning.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks as a show of support for the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation in northwestern B.C. who oppose a natural gas pipeline project cutting across their traditional territory.

RCMP meet with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs after blockade arrests
RCMP meet with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs after blockade arrests

In the last two days, demonstrators set up new sites in Ontario and Quebec, including one that has affected a major commuter rail system serving a huge swath of southern Ontario.

The protest at a Hamilton GO station has caused numerous cancellations and delays since Monday evening. The Hamilton Police Service said protesters left the blockade site in the city peacefully at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Canada’s agriculture sector near ‘tipping point’ over blockades, farming federation warns

Other new disruptions that surfaced Tuesday include a blockade along a highway near the site of an ongoing land dispute in Caledonia, Ont., and one along a stretch of rail in Sherbrooke, Que., about 150 kilometres east of Montreal.

Several high-profile blockades were dismantled by police in B.C. and Ontario earlier this week.

Tyendinaga blockade removal sparks new protests
Tyendinaga blockade removal sparks new protests

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Mark Miller has said Ottawa is still committed to peacefully resolving the situation that has hampered freight and passenger travel in much of the country for nearly three weeks.

— With a file from Global News

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Wet'suwet'enPipeline ProtestCoastal Gaslink Pipelineanti-pipeline protestTyendinagaToronto protestLakeshore Eastcanada protestTrain Protestgo transit protestsgo transit scheduleMilton GOwetsuweten toronto
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.