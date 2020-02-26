Rail blockades expected to continue across Canada despite orders to leave

Send this page to someone via email

Widespread travel disruptions are expected to continue today after new blockades emerged in Ontario as part of ongoing protests in support of a British Columbia First Nation.

Commuter train trips west of Toronto could be delayed after protesters targeted a rail line in the city’s west end Tuesday evening.

The company that operates GO Transit warns a detour to get around demonstrations affecting a rail line to Milton, Ont., could add 30 to 45 minutes to travel times.

Toronto police say they were called to the demonstration Tuesday to keep the peace and limit disruption to “critical infrastructure.”

A number of people were arrested at the site overnight. Police tweeted that an exact number of arrests and the charges laid will be released “later this morning.”

Story continues below advertisement

Some demonstrators appear to have jumped the fence and more people are on the tracks.

Several Toronto police officers are also on the tracks. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/BehcJEA4Jx — Erica Vella (@ericavella) February 26, 2020

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks as a show of support for the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation in northwestern B.C. who oppose a natural gas pipeline project cutting across their traditional territory.

2:05 RCMP meet with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs after blockade arrests RCMP meet with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs after blockade arrests

In the last two days, demonstrators set up new sites in Ontario and Quebec, including one that has affected a major commuter rail system serving a huge swath of southern Ontario.

The protest at a Hamilton GO station has caused numerous cancellations and delays since Monday evening. The Hamilton Police Service said protesters left the blockade site in the city peacefully at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Other new disruptions that surfaced Tuesday include a blockade along a highway near the site of an ongoing land dispute in Caledonia, Ont., and one along a stretch of rail in Sherbrooke, Que., about 150 kilometres east of Montreal.

Several high-profile blockades were dismantled by police in B.C. and Ontario earlier this week.

1:36 Tyendinaga blockade removal sparks new protests Tyendinaga blockade removal sparks new protests

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Mark Miller has said Ottawa is still committed to peacefully resolving the situation that has hampered freight and passenger travel in much of the country for nearly three weeks.

— With a file from Global News