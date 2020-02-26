Arrests made as Toronto rail blockade ends, regular Milton GO train service resumes

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have made arrests after protesters blocked a rail line in the city’s west end on Tuesday evening, adding that they have broken up the protest that halted Milton’s GO Transit train line.

Police were called to the rail tracks behind Lambton Arena, near Scarlett Road and Dundas Street West, where dozens of protesters established a blockade in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Nation hereditary chiefs who oppose the 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern British Columbia.

In a tweet early Wednesday morning, police said officers handed protesters an injunction and began removing them from the area.

“Many protesters were cooperative; arrests were made when necessary,” the tweet read.

As of Wednesday morning, Toronto police had not released the total number of people arrested. However, early numbers suggested at least three people were taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

“An update on the number of arrests made and charges laid will be released later this morning,” police said on Twitter early Wednesday.

“Our goal is always public safety and we will continue to work with our public and private sector partners to maintain the integrity of the city’s critical infrastructure,” police added.

Officers removed protesters into the overnight hours until the area was cleared. Demonstrators were seen standing on and near the tracks, chanting and carrying signs and banners.

Our goal is always public safety & we will continue to work w/ our public & private sector partners to maintain the integrity of the city’s critical infrastructure. An update on the number of arrests made & charges laid will be released later this morning — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) February 26, 2020

Metrolinx said train service has now resumed on Milton GO and that passengers will get to Union Station on the regular route.

Story continues below advertisement

During the blockade, Metrolinx said a detour was put in place for Milton GO passengers. Trains were diverted to part of the Lakeshore West line, adding about 30 minutes to each Milton-bound train trip.

Service was also suspended on Lakeshore West due to a blockade near Aldershot GO for almost 24 hours. On Tuesday at around 5 p.m., protesters left the train tracks after officers gave them a second court injunction notice.

Officers moved in shortly after to extinguish the fires and clear the remaining debris from the tracks. The tracks were then inspected for any damage.

“Hamilton, Niagara and St. Catharines customers: the police investigation near Aldershot GO is clearing up and we are anticipating we’ll be able to run regular train service from Hamilton GO, West Harbour and Niagara Region on Wednesday morning,” Metrolinx said in a tweet.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

Milton #GOtrain passengers: We will be operating on our regular train service this morning. GO trains will be using their regular route into Union Station. Stay up to date with the latest information by clicking https://t.co/rbDCXUhZVm — Milton Train (@GOtransitMI) February 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton, Niagara & St. Catharines customers: the police investigation near Aldershot GO is clearing up & we are anticipating we'll be able to run regular train service from Hamilton GO, West Harbour & Niagara Region on Wednesday morning. 2/3 — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) February 26, 2020