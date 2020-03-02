Menu

Politics

New Brunswick, federal government announce accessible and affordable rental units in Moncton

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 1:22 pm
Federal social development minister Ahmed Hussen speaks in Moncton on March 2, 2020. .
Federal social development minister Ahmed Hussen speaks in Moncton on March 2, 2020. . Callum Smith/Global News

The federal government and the province of New Brunswick announced funding for a new affordable housing complex in Moncton on Monday.

The funding will allow for the construction of 40 affordable rental units at the MacDonald Centre for Independent Living, 10 of which will be fully accessible and 23 of which will be partially accessible.

READ MORE: New Brunswick wait list for affordable housing grows by more than 800 in six months

The announcement was made by Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister of families, children and social development; Dorothy Shephard, New Brunswick’s social development minister; and Ginette Petitpas Taylor, MP for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe.

“Investing in affordable housing is vital to building a strong and healthy province,” Shephard said in a press release.

Subsidized units will feature 24-hour on-site attendant support services, the joint announcement revealed.

“It is with great pleasure that our government, through the National Housing Strategy, is supporting organizations like the MacDonald Centre for Independent Living so that collectively, we are better able to create more accessible and more affordable homes for Canadians,” Hussen said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement
The announcement was made under the bilateral housing agreement between the two governments, which allocates funding over a 10-year period for the repair, renovation and creation of rental units.

It will also ensure at least 15 per cent of new and renovated units are accessible.

