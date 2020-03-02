Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

1 in 2.1 million: Baby girl born on leap day shares same birthday as dad

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 1:52 pm
Baby Camila was born on a leap day, which coincided with the same birthday as dad Ivan Rebollar Cortez. The odds of this happening are 1 in 2.1 million.
Baby Camila was born on a leap day, which coincided with the same birthday as dad Ivan Rebollar Cortez. The odds of this happening are 1 in 2.1 million. Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Being born on a leap year is rare enough, but even rarer when it coincides with the parent’s birthday, too.

So rare, in fact, that the odds of it happening is only 1 in 2.1 million times.

Ivan Rebollar Cortez received the perfect birthday present on Feb. 29, welcoming his newborn baby girl Camila.

READ MORE: Displeased newborn stares down doctors immediately after birth

Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, Calif., shared three adorable photos of the new dad and his bundle of joy. Camila wore a sweet hand-knit frog hat and matching diaper cover.

“Happy Birthday and Happy Leap Day! Pictured is baby Camila and dad Ivan Rebollar Cortez sharing their leap day birthday at Mercy San Juan Medical Center today,” the hospital wrote on Facebook. “The odds of a parent sharing a birthday with their child on a leap year is 1 in 2.1 million.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We are going to share this amazing bond for the rest of our lives and I am just so happy,” the dad, who the station refers to as Ivan Peñaloza, told KHOU-TV. “I couldn’t have asked for much more than a healthy baby, so this is just a beautiful, unexpected blessing.”

The hospital even gave Camila the “leap frog” outfit, cake, balloons and even sang happy birthday, mom Jennifer Rebollar Cortez told the broadcast station.

READ MORE: 5 leap year babies born at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie over weekend

What makes this rare occurrence even more special is the fact that Camila wasn’t even due to be born on the same day.

“She was actually due March 3, and so we never could have imagined this,” Jennifer said.

The hospital staff were equally surprised as the new parents, with one nurse telling KVOA-TV: “I’ve worked here 29 years, I’ve never seen it happen.

“It’s the first time.”

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Family MattersBabiesleap yearleap year babyleap year birthdayleap year 2020baby born leap yearleap year baby dad birthday
Bookmark'd newsletter Bookmark'd newsletter

Stay in the know

Subscribe to Bookmark'd and get the top lifestyle stories of the week delivered straight to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.