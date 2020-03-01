Menu

Sports

WHL Roundup: Sunday, March 1, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2020 10:42 pm

EVERETT, Wash. – Ty Kolle had a goal and an assist as the Everett Silvertips extended their Western Hockey League win streak to 10 games with a 4-1 victory over the Portland Winterhawks on Sunday.

Cole Fonstad, Dawson Butt and Kasper Puutio also scored for Everett (44-12-4).

Jake Gricius had the lone goal for the Winterhawks (42-11-7) in the second period.

Silvertips goaltender Dustin Wolf made 38 saves. Portland’s Joel Hofer stopped 20 shots.

HURRICANES 3 HITMEN 2

CALGARY — Dino Kambeitz scored twice, including the go-ahead goal while shorthanded, to lift Lethbridge (37-16-7) over the Hitmen (34-21-5).

ROYALS 4 GIANTS 1

VICTORIA — Brandon Cutler scored one goal and set up two more and Adam Evanoff stopped 33 shots as the Royals (31-23-7) topped Vancouver (32-22-5).

RAIDERS 3 WARRIORS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Aliaksei Protas broke a tie game in the third period with his 29th goal of the season, leading the Raiders (34-17-9) over Moose Jaw (14-40-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
