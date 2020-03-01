Menu

Canada

Equestrian athlete from Fort Saskatchewan dies after fall during U.S. competition

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted March 1, 2020 5:29 pm
A thoroughbred race horse and jockey make their way around the 1.6km track at Fort Erie Racetrack during early morning warm-ups. in Fort Erie, Ont, on July 21, 2018.
A thoroughbred race horse and jockey make their way around the 1.6km track at Fort Erie Racetrack during early morning warm-ups. in Fort Erie, Ont, on July 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mark Spowart

An Alberta athlete has died following a fall during an equestrian competition in Altoona, FL. on Saturday.

Fort Saskatchewan’s Katharine Morel, 33, died after an accident on a cross-country course at the Rocking Horse Winter III Horse Trials, Equestrian Canada said in an announcement on its website.

The organization said that Morel was riding an eight-year-old mare named Kerry On when the horse suffered a “rotational fall.”

Morel was transported to hospital but later died of her injuries. The horse also suffered fatal injuries and died.

“Falls do happen and accidents do happen where a horse and rider combo hit a jump or things aren’t where they need to be,” said James Hood, the high performance director for Equestrian Canada.

“Today, the equestrian industry lost not just an exceptional athlete, but an exceptional person, as well as the horse she loved.”

Morel had discovered Kerry On when the horse was three years old and trained with the animal for several years before their competitive debut in 2019.

Equestrian Canada said it will work with US Equestrian to investigate the fall.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
