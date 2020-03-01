Equestrian athlete from Fort Saskatchewan dies after fall during U.S. competition

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta athlete has died following a fall during an equestrian competition in Altoona, FL. on Saturday.

Fort Saskatchewan’s Katharine Morel, 33, died after an accident on a cross-country course at the Rocking Horse Winter III Horse Trials, Equestrian Canada said in an announcement on its website.

The organization said that Morel was riding an eight-year-old mare named Kerry On when the horse suffered a “rotational fall.”

Morel was transported to hospital but later died of her injuries. The horse also suffered fatal injuries and died.

“Falls do happen and accidents do happen where a horse and rider combo hit a jump or things aren’t where they need to be,” said James Hood, the high performance director for Equestrian Canada.

“Today, the equestrian industry lost not just an exceptional athlete, but an exceptional person, as well as the horse she loved.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Owner vows to rebuild after Alberta equine therapy barn goes up in flames

Morel had discovered Kerry On when the horse was three years old and trained with the animal for several years before their competitive debut in 2019.

Equestrian Canada said it will work with US Equestrian to investigate the fall.