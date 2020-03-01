Proposed agreement reached between Wets’uwet’en chiefs, gov’t ministers after 3 days of talks

Send this page to someone via email

A tentative agreement on land rights and title has been reached between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and government ministers, bringing three long days of negotiations in northern B.C. to an end and resolving a longstanding dispute over the First Nation’s traditional territory.

The chiefs reached the agreement late Saturday night in Smithers, B.C., with federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and her B.C. counterpart Scott Fraser.

The details of the agreement have not been released. The ministers and chiefs agreed that the agreement will be shown to all members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation first before the ministers return to Smithers for a signing if it is agreed upon.

“It’s quite a milestone for all of us to view this together,” Chief Woos said Sunday morning. “We’re at a point in this moment in time to see if the arrangements will work in all aspects of what we stand for as Wet’suwet’en.”

Bennett called the proposed agreement a “beginning” in a new relationship between government and Indigenous peoples.

“The rights holders will always be at the table, and that is the way forward for Canada if we continue to move on what the prime minister has said on the recognition of rights, respect, cooperation, partnership: that’s the way forward,” she said.

Chief Na’Moks told Global News that he and the other chiefs, along with the rest of the Office of the Wet’suwet’en, are satisfied with the outcome of the talks, which centred around resolving the Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute and answering the larger question of Indigenous rights and title in the region.

On Saturday, Na’Moks had said earlier drafts of a resolution had been sent back to government for more work, but he remained positive that a deal would be reached.

Bennett said the agreement effectively resolves the open question left dangling at the end of the Delgamuukw decision handed down by the Supreme Court of Canada in 1997.

Delgamuukw, which was brought by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their Gitxsan neighbours, saw the court acknowledge the existence of Aboriginal title as an exclusive and ancestral right to the land, which remains unextinguished.

However, the ruling did not recognize specifically what lands belong to the Wet’suwet’en. The judges found there was a defect in the pleadings and sent it back to trial, suggesting at the same time that goodwill negotiations could be a better way to resolve the questions it was being asked.

Those negotiations never happened until this week, leading to years of complaints from the Wet’suwet’en and Indigenous advocates that the province was delaying them in order to protect industry from the ruling’s ramifications.

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have pointed to the decision as proof that they have sole rights and title over their non-reserve, traditional lands, and that the province had violated Indigenous law by approving the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Twenty elected First Nation band councils along the pipeline route, including five bands within the Wet’suwet’en Nation, have signed agreements with the company. However, the chiefs point out those councils only have say over their reserves under the Indian Act.

More to come…