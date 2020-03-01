10-cent TTC fare increase takes effect

Send this page to someone via email

A 10-cent TTC fare increase took effect Sunday.

The increase was initially revealed in the 2020 operating budget and applies to all fares, except for the adult cash fare which will remain the same at $3.25.

It will now cost $3.20 for an adult Presto fare, up from $3.10, and $2.25 for a youth or senior Presto fare.

A youth or senior cash fare is now $2.30.

The cost of monthly passes also increased across all fare types, with an adult monthly pass now sitting at $156.

According to a letter from TTC CEO Rick Leary in December, the fare increase is expected to generate $31.4 million.

Effective March 1, 2020, most #TTC fares will increase by $0.10, except adult cash fare. Monthly passes and 12 Month passes will also increase. Learn more: https://t.co/lQrOMRIsDj pic.twitter.com/nnUma8tma9 — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) February 29, 2020

