OHL Roundup: Saturday, February 29, 2020

OTTAWA – Cameron Tolnai scored 1:27 into overtime to lift the Ottawa 67’s to a 4-3 victory over the Barrie Colts on Saturday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Joseph Garreffa scored his 33rd of the season and Jack Beck and Daylon Groulx also scored for the 67’s (46-11-1).

Evan Vierling, Tyson Foerster and Josh Nelson, with the tying goal in the third period, replied for the Colts (27-25-6).

Ottawa goaltender Will Cranley stopped 21 shots. Barrie’s Arturs Silovs made 32 saves.

BATTALION 5 OTTERS 4

ERIE, Pa. — Shane Bulitka’s short-handed goal midway through the second period stood as the winner, and he tacked on two assists to lead North Bay (15-39-4) over the Otters (24-24-11).

—

FRONTENACS 6 FIREBIRDS 1

FLINT, Mich. — Shane Wright scored three goals in a row and added an assist and Ryan Dugas made 43 saves to power Kingston (18-35-4) over the Firebirds (39-18-2).

—

SPITFIRES 6 STORM 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Curtis Douglas scored two goals and set up another as the Spitfires (33-19-6) doubled up Guelph (31-20-8).

—

SPIRIT 8 BULLDOGS 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — DJ Busdeker scored four goals and added an assist and Tristan Lennox made 26 saves as the Spirit (38-16-5) downed Hamilton (24-28-8).

—

RANGERS 5 ATTACK 4 (SO)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Liam Hawel scored the shootout winner after tying the game in the third period, and Kitchener (38-14-7) beat the Attack (28-22-8).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2020.

